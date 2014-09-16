350 SHARES Share Tweet

“Into The Woods” opens in theaters on December 25 just in time for Christmas. Today Disney has released a great new poster for the film.

Check it out!

Like INTO THE WOODS on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DisneyIntoTheWoods

Follow INTO THE WOODS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intothewoods

About the film:

“Into the Woods” is a modern twist on several of the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales, intertwining the plots of a few choice stories and exploring the consequences of the characters’ wishes and quests. This humorous and heartfelt musical follows the classic tales of Cinderella (Anna Kendrick), Little Red Riding Hood (Lilla Crawford), Jack and the Beanstalk (Daniel Huttlestone), and Rapunzel (MacKenzie Mauzy)—all tied together by an original story involving a baker and his wife (James Corden & Emily Blunt), their wish to begin a family and their interaction with the witch (Meryl Streep) who has put a curse on them.

Director: Rob Marshall

Producers: Rob Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt, Callum McDougall

Screenplay by: James Lapine

Based on the musical play by: Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine