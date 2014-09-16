400 SHARES Share Tweet

“Arrow” stunt coordinator James “Bam Bam” Bamford (wow that’s a lot of “Bams”), posted the first look of Wildcat Gym on his Instagram, which features the gym’s logo. Check out the pic below.

If you’re not familiar with who Wildcat is, in the comics Wildcat is Ted Grant, who was a member of the JSA (Justice Society of America). He was a boxing champ who trained Black Canary, Catwoman and Batman.

Actor J.R. Ramirez will be playing Ted Grant aka Wildcat, for three episodes for the upcoming season of “Arrow,” in which he will be training Laurel Lance.

Stunt coordinator James “Bam Bam” Bamford also has a few other pics from the set of Arrow on his Instagram, if you are interested in checking them out.

Sources: Instagram, Wikipedia, IMDb, Deadline