The Stark’s butler has been cast for the upcoming TV series “Agent Carter.”

Playing Edwin Jarvis will be British actor James D’Arcy. D’Arcy has worked on a few TV series in the past, so this wouldn’t be his first rodeo when it comes to TV series. He most recently appeared in the comedy “Let’s Be Cops.”

As for Edwin Jarvis, he is known just as the artificial intelligence voice J.A.R.V.I.S., in the Marvel films. This was also seen in the 90’s Marvel comics as well. Before that, he was an actual butler (kind of like Alfred from Batman), who also took care of Tony Stark, after Tony Stark’s parents died. He eventually became the butler for The Avengers.

Marvel.com describes Edwin Jarvis as “Howard Stark’s butler and an unexpected ally to Peggy Carter.”

James D’Arcy joins the cast which includes Chad Michael Murray as SSR Agent Jack Thompson, Enver Gjokaj as Agent Daniel Sousa and Hayley Atwell as Agent Carter.

“Agent Carter” will air in 2015, during the mid-season break of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Source: Marvel