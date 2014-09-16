Yet, another villain will be introduced to the DC world via TV series.

“Arrow” fans will see the introduction of a familiar DC Comics villain known as Captain Boomerang aka Digger Harkness. Playing Digger Harkness will be another “Spartacus” actor, Nick Tarabay.

Captain Boomerang is mostly known as a villain of the Flash and was a member of The Rouges and Suicide Squad.

On the series “Arrow,” Harkness will be a “former A.R.G.U.S operative, highly skilled in martial arts and espionage, with a deadly thirst for vengeance against his former employers.” (EW)

The character will appear in episodes seven and eight of the upcoming season of “Arrow.” Episode eight will also include the Flash.

