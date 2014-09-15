The sequel to the 2009 film “Dead Snow” (Dead Sno), now has a trailer!

Check out this trailer that shows all kinds of crazy going on.

“Dead Snow II: Red vs Dead” hits theaters and digital HD Oct. 10. The film is directed by Tommy Wirkola and stars Vegar Hoel, Orjan Gamst, Martin Starr, Jocelyn DeBoer and Ingrid Haas.

The film is also an opening night selection at Fantastic Fest which is Sept. 18.

Here’s the official synopsis via Sunshine Sachs:

Martin (Vegar Hoel) hasn’t had the best vacation. He accidentally killed his girlfriend with an axe. He cut his own arm off with a chainsaw. And his friends STILL got devoured by a battallion of Nazi Zombies. This morning, he woke up in a hospital bed with a new arm – but it’s a super-powered Zombie arm that wants to kill him, and anything else it can reach. Martin’s PISSED. And with the help of his new Zombie Squad pals (Martin Starr, Jocelyn DeBoer, Ingrid Haas), he’s gonna deliver some payback to Colonel Herzog and his precious Nazi gold – by raising an undead army of his own.