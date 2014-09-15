A new trailer for filmmaker John Beaton Hill’s electrifying crime drama “The Wolves of Savin Hill” has been released. The film will debut at the San Diego Film Festival this month. Check out the trailer!

Here is the official synopsis.

Childhood friends from the streets of Boston drift apart following a shocking discovery deep in the woods of Savin Hill. Years later a tragic murder brings them together again. But for one man, it’s no mistake. A trap has been set…

After serving time for a crime he didn’t commit, Tom Grey (David Cooley) is released from prison with a score to settle: he is dead-set on tracking down the man who set him up…his childhood best friend and L.A. cop, Sean O’Brien (Brian Scannell from “Gone Baby Gone.”)

Ravaged by his friend’s betrayal, Tom hunts Sean through the dark streets of Los Angeles and finds himself trapped in a web of lies only a devil could weave. Face to face at last, the two men are caught in a final and explosive showdown. After years of gut-wrenching deception, it can only end with one man standing.

“The Wolves of Savin Hill” is a tale of betrayal, madness and revenge, where the line between good and evil is as thin as the thread that connects us all. The film will premiere on Saturday, September 27th at the Reading Cinemas in San Diego. For tickets go to: www.sdfilmfest.com.

“The Wolves of Savin Hill” is scheduled for a January 1, 2015 release. The film stars David Cooley, Brian Scannell, Kurt Fuller, Jack McGee, Michael Massee, Paul Carafotes, Tim De Zarn, Tonya Cornelisse, Megan Davis, Suzanne Willard, Jordan Van Vranken, Marco Verdier, Jason Oliver, Tiprin Mandalay, Nicole Haddad, Laura Hill, Jack Millard, Rick Dano, John Beaton Hill, Cole Wagner, Billy Parr, Simonna Rochford, Charlie Carafotes, Norman Marshak, Anthony Gaitlin, Katrina Salazar, Amy Lynn Pigg and Jenna Podell. John Beaton Hill writes and directs.