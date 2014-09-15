500 SHARES Share Tweet

In a series of roundtable discussions on Saturday, August 23rd, members of the press were invited to the Beverly Hilton to interview various members of the cast and crew who were responsible for creating and bringing to life the upcoming stop-motion adventure, comedy “The Boxtrolls.”

Directors Anthony Stacchi and Graham Annabelle translate their passion and excitement for the film by discussing the use of 3D printing, concept design, character development, creating a story reel from storyboards, the right voice (actor) for the characters, the look of the film and the reason “The Boxtrolls” was the right material to be made into a family feature. Listen to the interview and find out how the magic was made.

Here is the storyline for the stop-motion animated/adventure/comedy.

A family event movie from the creators of “Coraline” and “ParaNorman” that introduces audiences to a new breed of family – The Boxtrolls, a community of quirky, mischievous creatures who have lovingly raised an orphaned human boy named Eggs (voiced by Isaac Hempstead-Wright) in the amazing cavernous home they’ve built beneath the streets of Cheesebridge. When the town’s villain, Archibald Snatcher (Academy Award winner Sir Ben Kingsley,) comes up with a plot to get rid of the Boxtrolls. Eggs decides to venture above ground, “into the light,” where he meets and teams up with fabulously feisty Winnie (Elle Fanning.) Together, they devise a daring plan to save Eggs’ family.

“The Boxtrolls” will open in theaters on September 26th. The film features the voice talents of Isaac Hempstead-Wright, Elle Fanning, Simon Pegg, Toni Collette, Sir Ben Kingsley, Jared Harris, Richard Ayoade, Nick Frost, Tracy Morgan, Dee Bradley Baker, Steve Blum, Nika Futterman, Maurice LaMarche, Brian George, Fred Tatasciore, Laraine Newman, James Urbaniak, Pat Fraley, Sam Lavagnino, Julian Stone and Darren Richardson. Irena Brignull (“The Little Prince”) wrote the screenplay based on the children’s novel ‘Here Be Monsters’ by Alan Snow. Graham Annable and Anthony Stacchi co-direct.