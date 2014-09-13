The Case of the Stolen Batmobile Has Been Solved

The Case of the Stolen Batmobile Has Been Solved

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool had reported that one of the two batmobiles that are being used for “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” was stolen in Detroit. Well Zack Snyder solved the case himself over Twitter.

Snyder released this photo below, to make fun of that rumor and take a friendly shot at J.J. Abrams.

The caption to the photo read: “Case closed.”

These hilarious photos have been released throughout the shooting of both films (Batman v. Superman and Episode VII) by both directors, having a little fun with each other and using Twitter to do so.

Earlier this year, we have seen a couple of pics from Snyder, such as Henry Cavill as a Sith lord and Batman being followed by R2, in what looked to be Tatooine. J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot have fired back a friendly shot which included C3PO in Gotham with the Rebel Alliance symbol replacing the Bat symbol, which the caption read as “THE C3PED CRUSADER.”

Can we expect to see some friendly retaliation from J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot? I hope so! Keep an eye on both of the directors Twitter pages.

As for the rumor of the the stolen batmobile, the initial report by Bleeding Cool, has since been updated and debunked.

Sources: Twitter, Bleeding Cool