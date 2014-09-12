900 SHARES Share Tweet

The Christian Comic Arts Society have announced Alpha Omega Con; a family friendly, Christian Comics and Pop Culture Convention taking place in the Los Angeles area. With more than 50 special guests and industry professionals conducting panels and workshops, and an extensive exhibitor hall, Alpha Omega Con is a unique experience where the faith audience can explore positive forms of new entertainment.

Talking place on Saturday, September 20th, 2014, fans of comic books, movies, video games, and other media will gather from across Southern California to unite their passions for entertainment and Faith. Attendees have the opportunity to connect with industry pros, ministry leaders, vendors, and other likeminded fans during general sessions, workshops, and exhibits.

Featured industry professionals in the genres of comics, video games, film and faith include: Mike S. Miller (Justice League of America, Batman: Arkham), Flint Dille (Transformers, Teen Titans, Batman: Rise of Sin Tzu), Chris Yambar (The Simpsons, Mister Magoo’s Christmas Carol), Kevin Grevioux (Underworld, Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.), Pastor Fred Price Jr. (Crenshaw Christian Center), Mike Kunkel (Herobear and the Kid), Dr. Thomas Parham (Asuza Pacific University), Eric Jansen (Christ of Prophecy, Paraman), Buzz Dixon (Serenity, G.I. Joe), Dr. Fred Sanders (Biola University), Clyde Taber (Visual Story Network), Bill Morrison (Bongo Comics, The Simpsons), and many more.

Pitch sessions for entertainment creators of all types will be conducted throughout the day for aspiring talent to present their work to industry professionals. Panels cover topics such as Pitfalls for Independent Artists, You Can’t Do That in Christian Media, Video Games: Controlled Conflict, Women In Media, 168 Film and DIY Film Making, Cosplay & Christians, Ministry + Artistry = Profitability?, Modern Media & Message, Breaking In Without Selling Out, Geeky Guys 4 God, and more.

Exhibitors include leading comics distributors such as Kingstone Comics and LAMP PoST, along with Geekdom Wear, The Resurrection Project, Kids in the Spotlight, guest artists available for commissions, and many more.

Presented by The Christian Comic Arts Society, the event is sponsored by The Resurrection Project, Lightside Games, FrontGate Media, SocialZing, ChristianCinema.com, NewReleaseTuesday.com, Hollywood Jesus, Sonoma Christian Home, Faded Pictures, Kids In The Spotlight, Christian Film Database, Internet Podcast Database (IPDb), and Visual Story Network. iTickets.com is the official ticketing partner for the event.

The Christian Comics Art Society is hosting the Alpha Omega Con at Redeemer Church, 15151 Cordova Blvd. La Mirada, CA 90638 on September 20, 2014 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Advance tickets are available at the event website and on iTickets.com for only $5. Admission is $10 at the door. Children 12 and under are free with an adult ticket. For more information about programming, exhibitors, cosplay guidelines, and to register for the event, please visit http://www.AlphaOmegaCon.com or http://www.iTickets.com or call 1-800-965-9324.

The Christian Comic Arts Society (CCAS) is a non-profit international organization that includes professionals, amateurs, and fans who enjoy comic books, science fiction, fantasy, gaming, cosplay, and other pop culture elements. Founded in 1985 by Don Ensign, the CCAS has had a Christian presence for almost 20 years at comic conventions such as San Diego Comic Con, WonderCon, and Phoenix Comic Con. CCAS has distributed tens of thousands of gospel tracts, Bibles, and free materials at conventions around the country, and serves as a vendor of quality Christian comics. CCAS is governed by a volunteer board which includes Ralph Miley (New Creation), Holly Knevelbaard (Artist), Scott A. Shuford (FrontGate Media), Clint D. Johnson (Faith Walker/ M:2520 Media), and Luis Serrano (Samson the Nazirite, Rooted Chronicles) along with numerous volunteers from the comic industry and the Church. Free membership is available on our social community at www.ChristianComicArts.com, or you can follow us at www.Facebook.com/ChristianComicArts, or www.Twitter.com/ChristianComics.

Source: Frontgate Public Relations