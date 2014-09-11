DC seems to be pulling out all the stops when it comes to their characters hitting the small screen.

Today, DC Creative Chief Officer Geoff Johns, retweeted an article from the Wall Street Journal. With that post he captioned:

“If you’re a TITANS and NIGHTWING fan like me you should read this: http://blogs.wsj.com/speakeasy/2014/09/11/titans-tv-series-based-on-dc-comic-may-come-to-tnt/.”

The article that he had posted the link to, says that Warner Bros. is developing a live-action “Titans” (as in Teen Titans) TV series which will be coming to TNT, and some of WSJ’s sources have confirmed it. The article then gets a little more descriptive by saying that the show will be tied closer to the 1980’s comic book series, “The New Teen Titans.”

“The New Teen Titans” group consisted of characters Beast Boy (who then changed his name to Changeling), Cyborg, Starfire, Raven, Nightwing, Kid Flash, and Wonder Girl.

Writing the pilot for “Titans” will be Akiva Goldsman, who has written “A Beautiful Mind,” “Batman Forever” and “Batman and Robin.”

Sources: Twitter, WSJ, Wikipedia