E! has reported that Sony Pictures Television is trying to pitch a spin-off based on one of the characters from the hit series “Married…With Children.”

The new spin-off series that Sony Pictures Television is pitching will be based on Bud Bundy (David Faustino).

Earlier this week, during Katey Sagal’s Walk of Fame ceremony, Christina Applegate who played the steroetypical blonde Kelly Bundy, teased that they were working on something saying, “we’re going to do something with Dave maybe. I don’t know if it will be in character, but I don’t really know. I don’t know what that’s going to be. I don’t know if I’m allowed to speak on that at all. So I should probably stop talking about it right now!”

There has been no word yet on who else from the original cast will be involved or what network it will air on, since the spin-off is still in the very early stages.

Let’s hope that we at least get cameos from the rest of the family.

Source: E!