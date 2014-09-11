355 SHARES Share Tweet

Sony Pictures Classics has picked up the distribution rights to director Giulio Ricciarelli’s fact-based historical thriller “Labyrinth of Lies” a.k.a. “Im Labyrinth des Schweigens.” The film has been described as “the gem under the rock” at the Toronto International Film Festival.

SPC negotiated the North American rights with Beta Cinema ahead of the film’s Friday world premiere. Furthermore, this heralds Ricciarelli’s directorial debut.

Here is the synopsis:

In “Labyrinth of Lies” the economic miracle is changing the life of Germans in post-war Germany 20 years later. Most of them are sick of the war and prefer to push their guilt to the back of their mind. When a journalist (André Szymanski) identifies a teacher in the playground as a former guard from Auschwitz, no one wants to take notice. But a young prosecutor (Alexander Fehling) takes on the case and can’t even be stopped by his boss. During his research, he realizes that some Germans claim that they never heard the expression “Auschwitz,” while others try to forget about it. As the resolute prosecutor doesn’t give up, the Attorney General Fritz Bauer (Gert Voss) retains him to take charge of the investigations. Struggling with an overload of information, the young attorney blunders into a labyrinth of guilt and lies where he almost gets lost.

“Labyrinth of Lies” will open in Germany on November 6th. The film stars Friederike Becht, Peter Cieslinski, Josephine Ehlert, Elinor Eidt, Alexander Fehling, Christian Furrer, Thomas Hessdörfer, Robert Hunger-Bühler, Hansi Jochmann, Johannes Krisch, Andreas Manz, Robert Mika, Lukas Miko, Mathis Reinhardt, Teresa Rizos, Michael Schernthaner, Fritz Scheuermann, André Szymanski, Johann von Bülow and Gert Voss. Giulio Ricciarelli and Elisabeth Bartel wrote the screenplay, while Giulio Ricciarelli directs.

Sources: The Wrap, IMDb