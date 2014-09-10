The Courage Of One Will Change The World…. The final poster for THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY – PART 1 has arrived, starting the countdown to the global debut of a brand new trailer and Series 2 of The Hunger Games Exclusive. Get an exclusive first look at Katniss Everdeen now, at TheHungerGamesExclusive.com. Check back on September 15 to see Our Leader The Mockingjay arrive in full force in the NEW official worldwide trailer and go behind the scenes with exclusive interviews and images in The Hunger Games Exclusive Series 2. Just five days away… HE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY PART 1 opens nationwide November 21, 2014! #TheMockingjayLives —————————————————– SYNOPSIS: The worldwide phenomenon of The Hunger Games continues to set the world on fire with The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, which finds Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) in District 13 after she literally shatters the games forever. Under the leadership of President Coin (Julianne Moore) and the advice of her trusted friends, Katniss spreads her wings as she fights to save Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) and a nation moved by her courage. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 is directed by Francis Lawrence from a screenplay by Danny Strong and Peter Craig and produced by Nina Jacobson’s Color Force in tandem with producer Jon Kilik. The novel on which the film is based is the third in a trilogy written by Suzanne Collins that has over 65 million copies in print in the U.S. alone. Lionsgate presents, a Color Force / Lionsgate production, a Francis Lawrence film. Cast (Character): Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen), Josh Hutcherson (Peeta Mellark), Liam Hemsworth (Gale Hawthorne), Woody Harrelson (Haymitch Abernathy), Elizabeth Banks (Effie Trinket), Julianne Moore (President Coin), Philip Seymour Hoffman (Plutarch Heavensbee), Jeffrey Wright (Beetee), Sam Claflin (Finnick Odair), Jena Malone (Johanna Mason), with Stanley Tucci (Caesar Flickerman), and Donald Sutherland (President Snow) Directed by: Francis Lawrence Screenplay by: Danny Strong and Peter Craig Based upon the novel “Mockingjay” by: Suzanne Collins —————————————————– THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY – PART 1 Official Assets Official Poster: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/Mockingjay/Outreach/Poster.zip Official District Heroes Collection: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/Mockingjay/Outreach/District_Heroes.zip Official President Snow’s Panem Address: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/Mockingjay/CL_34098175A/PresSnow_PanemAddress.zip Official President Snow’s Second Panem Address: Unity: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_M06z/P2_S40zv9.zip Official Comic Con Poster: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_M06z/C0n3240xP.zip Official Our Leader the Mockingjay Trailer: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_M06z/TreSF76670b.zip Official District 13 Citizen Posters: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_M06z/D1340ozC.zip Official Rebel Warrior Posters: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_Mw7kJz/43bu1M.zip Official Katniss Teaser Poster: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_M06z/KT34zZzR.zip Official Katniss Rebel Warrior Poster: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_Y4j0o0M/Uv7169o0o.zip THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY – PART 1 Official Socials Official Website: http://www.thehungergamesexplorer.com/us/ Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/TheHungerGamesMovie Official Twitter Page: https://twitter.com/thehungergames Official YouTube Page: http://hungrgam.es/together Official Google+ Page: https://plus.google.com/+TheHungerGamesMovies Official Pinterest Page: http://pinterest.com/hungergamesfilm/ Official Instagram: http://instagram.com/thehungergames# Official Digital First Look: http://www.thehungergamesexclusive.com/ Official Capitol TV: www.TheCapitol.PN Official Capitol Couture Page: http://capitolcouture.pn/ Official District 13 Page: http://district13.co.in/ Official Our Leader the Mockingjay Page: http://OurLeaderTheMockingjay.Co.in #Mockingjay #OLTM