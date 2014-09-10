web analytics
Search
Breaking
    You need to install Jetpack plugin and enable "Stats".
Home

The Courage Of One Will Change The World….

The final poster for THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY – PART 1 has arrived, starting the countdown to the global debut of a brand new trailer and Series 2 of The Hunger Games Exclusive.

Get an exclusive first look at Katniss Everdeen now, at TheHungerGamesExclusive.com. Check back on September 15 to see Our Leader The Mockingjay arrive in full force in the NEW official worldwide trailer and go behind the scenes with exclusive interviews and images in The Hunger Games Exclusive Series 2.  Just five days away…
FIN09_Seashore_1Sht_Katniss_Payoff_25x38
HE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY ­PART 1 opens nationwide November 21, 2014!
#TheMockingjayLives
—————————————————–
SYNOPSIS:
The worldwide phenomenon of The Hunger Games continues to set the world on fire with The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, which finds Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) in District 13 after she literally shatters the games forever. Under the leadership of President Coin (Julianne Moore) and the advice of her trusted friends, Katniss spreads her wings as she fights to save Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) and a nation moved by her courage. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 is directed by Francis Lawrence from a screenplay by Danny Strong and Peter Craig and produced by Nina Jacobson’s Color Force in tandem with producer Jon Kilik. The novel on which the film is based is the third in a trilogy written by Suzanne  Collins that has over 65 million copies in print in the U.S. alone.
Lionsgate presents, a Color Force / Lionsgate production, a Francis Lawrence film.
Cast (Character): Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen), Josh Hutcherson (Peeta Mellark), Liam Hemsworth (Gale Hawthorne), Woody Harrelson (Haymitch Abernathy), Elizabeth Banks (Effie Trinket), Julianne Moore (President Coin), Philip Seymour Hoffman (Plutarch Heavensbee), Jeffrey Wright (Beetee), Sam Claflin (Finnick Odair), Jena Malone (Johanna Mason), with Stanley Tucci (Caesar Flickerman), and Donald Sutherland (President Snow)
Directed by: Francis Lawrence
Screenplay by: Danny Strong and Peter Craig
Based upon the novel “Mockingjay” by: Suzanne Collins
—————————————————–
THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY – PART 1 Official Assets
Official President Snow’s Second Panem Address: Unity: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_M06z/P2_S40zv9.zip
Official Our Leader the Mockingjay Trailer: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_M06z/TreSF76670b.zip
Official District 13 Citizen Posters: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_M06z/D1340ozC.zip
Official Rebel Warrior Posters: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_Mw7kJz/43bu1M.zip
Official Katniss Teaser Poster: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_M06z/KT34zZzR.zip
Official Katniss Rebel Warrior Poster: http://pr.mammothnyc.com/CL_Y4j0o0M/Uv7169o0o.zip
THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY – PART 1 Official Socials
Official Twitter Page:  https://twitter.com/thehungergames
Official YouTube Page: http://hungrgam.es/together
Official Pinterest Page: http://pinterest.com/hungergamesfilm/
Official Digital First Look: http://www.thehungergamesexclusive.com/
Official Capitol TV: www.TheCapitol.PN
Official Capitol Couture Page: http://capitolcouture.pn/
Official District 13 Page: http://district13.co.in/
Official Our Leader the Mockingjay Page: http://OurLeaderTheMockingjay.Co.in
#Mockingjay
#OLTM