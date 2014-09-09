Filmmaker Matthan Harris (“The Inflicted”) pitched his supernatural horror film “Baphomet” to producers and financiers back in May at Cannes Film Festival. His effort paid off as the film is scheduled to go into production soon through Incisive Pictures. Now, Harris has released Emmy-nominated FX artist Jeff Farley’s design of the film’s demon. Check it out!

As an added bonus, here is the teaser poster for the film created by artist Simone Giongrandi.

Here is the film’s synopsis.

A family in Northern California celebrates their 24-year-old daughter’s pregnancy. The celebration is interrupted when Satanic cult leader Henrik Brandr unexpectedly visits their ranch. Henrik offers to pay the family a large sum for ownership of their land, claiming it is sacred to his congregation. Jacob Richardson, the father, rejects the offer due to the priceless sentimental value of the ranch. Henrik, displeased, begins to put devastating curses on the Richardsons, trying to force them off their land – even if it means murdering them.

After suffering unexplainable tragedies, the Richardsons seek help from Marybeth, a white witch high priestess. They soon discover a terrible secret about their house, revealing why their land is sacred to the cult. They realize they must protect their house from the cult at all costs, and a violent battle between good and evil ensues.

So, who or what is “Baphomet?”

Since 1856, the name Baphomet has been associated with a “Sabbatic Goat” image drawn by Eliphas Levi which contains binary elements representing the “sum total of the universe” (e.g. male and female, good and evil, etc.) However, Baphomet has been connected with Satanism as well, primarily due to the adoption of it as a symbol by the Church of Satan.

No announcement has been made as to when casting or production will begin. Incisive is aiming at a 2015 release.

