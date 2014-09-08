400 SHARES Share Tweet

A release date has been locked for filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim 2.” Now, actor Charlie Hunnam (Jaeger pilot Raleigh Becket) has said that the sequel is not exactly a done deal.

In an interview with Nuke the Fridge’s own Fred Topel, Hunnam discussed the shaky ground the sequel is standing on. No doubt this will leave fans concerned, but there’s money to be made and Hollywood won’t miss out on an opportunity to cash in. Check out this excerpt from the interview.

NtF: On the movie side, we hear Pacific Rim is going to get a sequel. Have you already talked about Pacific Rim 2 and do you have high expectations? Charlie Hunnam: Yeah, I just did another film (“Crimson Peak”) with Guillermo so we had some conversations about it. I don’t know if it’s definitely going ahead. NtF: Well, you’ve got a release date. Charlie Hunnam: We got a release date, got a script ordered but it’s Hollywood. You never know until you’re on set, but they seem very, very enthusiastic and excited about it. I’ve talked a little bit with Guillermo about the story he wants to tell and it’s pretty badass. NtF: Think you might go to the Kaiju world this time? Charlie Hunnam: Can’t tell you that.

So, what do you think about this?

Preproduction for “Pacific Rim 2” will have to begin by the end of this year in order for filming to start at the end of 2015. The sequel is scheduled for an April 7, 2017 release. Travis Beacham, Zak Penn and Guillermo del Toro are writing the screenplay based on the story by Travis Beacham. Guillermo del Toro will direct.

Source: Nuke the Fridge

400 SHARES Share Tweet