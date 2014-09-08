650 SHARES Share Tweet

Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” proved to be a success in numerous ways. Successful financially, a success with both critics and fans and a success in showing that you can put characters like a talking raccoon and a talking tree in a comic film, and can make it work. Well DC may want a piece of that out of this world success.

A new rumor has come out of Latino-Review, which says that they have heard from their sources, that “Warner is quietly sending out the DC comic book Legion Of Superheroes to screenwriters & their reps for takes.” Which means that they have apparently been sending out comics to screenwriters, who then come up with an idea for the film and pitch it to WB/DC. That’s of course, if this rumor has any truth to it.

Legion of Superheroes is a group that I’m sure many of us were not even thinking of when Warner Bros. and DC came out with their list of release dates of untitled films.

Legion of Superheroes are a 30th century inter-galatic team that consist of various heroes throughout the years. Just a few names that have been in the Legion of Superheroes are: Cosmic Boy, Saturn Girl, Lightning Lad, Superboy, Brainiac-5, Invisible Kid and the list goes on and on.

If this rumor is true, do you think DC can pull it off?

Source: Latino Review