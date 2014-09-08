BATMAN: THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD-The Complete Second Season Out Tomorrow on Blu-ray

“Batman: The Brave and The Bold-The Complete Second Season” hits Blu-ray tomorrow (Sept. 9th) and is filled with hours of Batman action.”

The 2-disc set from Warner Archive Collection, will consist of all 26 episodes in HD and widescreen, as it was meant to be seen.

The set will include guest voices such as Kevin Conroy, Adam West, Julie Newmar, Paul Reubens, Mark Hamill, Tom Kenny, John DiMaggio, Tara Strong, Stephen Root and more!

This will also be the first time that the episodes will be in the producer’s preferred order.

Here is the full list of episodes on each disc:

DISC #1

1 Death Race to Oblivion

2 Long Arm of the Law!

3 Revenge of the Reach!

4 Aquaman’s Outrageous Adventure!

5 The Golden Age of Justice!

6 Sidekicks Assemble!

7 Clash of the Metal Men!

8 A Bat Divided!

9 Super-Batman of Planet X!

10 The Power of Shazam!

11 Chill of the Night!

12 Gorillas In Our Midst!

13 The Siege of Starro! Part 1

DISC #2

14 The Siege of Starro! Part 2

15 Requiem for a Scarlet Speedster!

16 The Last Patrol!

17 The Mask of Matches Malone!

18 Menace of the Madniks!

19 Emperor Joker!

20 The Criss Cross Conspiracy

21 Plague of the Prototypes!

22 Cry Freedom Fighters!

23 The Knights of Tomorrow!

24 Darkseid Descending!

25 Bat-Mite Presents: Batman’s Strangest Cases!

26 The Malicious Mr. Mind!

Pre-order your copy at wbshop.com.