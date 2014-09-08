“Batman: Arkham Knight” was originally set to release in October of this year. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment had said back in June, that the game will be delayed. Today, the company has reveled its new release date.

“Batman: Arkham Knight” will now have the release date of June 2, 2015 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The game will also have two collector’s editions which will be a Batman limited edition set and the other will be the Batmobile edition set. The limited edition will come with a Batman state, and the other with a Batmobile. Have a look at what each edition will come with…

Also, if you pre-order the game through Amazon, you get Harley Quinn as a playable character and will also contain four exclusive challenge maps.

Sources: WB, Coming Soon, Amazon