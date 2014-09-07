Transforming from one character to another, that’s what will happen to actor Paul Bettany in Josh Whedon’s upcoming “Avengers: Age of Ultron” film. Bettany is famous for playing Tony Stark’s major domo electronics voice J.A.R.V.I.S. in all three “Iron Man” films as well as 2012’s “The Avengers.” Now Bettany will go from disembodied voice to having an actual form before the camera. He will play the legendary android Avenger known as The Vision.

A leaked piece of concept art from Sideshow Collectibles has found its way on-line. No doubt this will be a reference for the upscale collectibles manufacturer to create their version of The Vision sculpture for ravenous fans.

Concept art and a display have surfaced as well. The display depicts The Vision in the background next to Thor, while they are apparently fighting alongside other members of the team in front of The Avengers tower. The concept art profiles The Vision, while power surges from his fist. Check them out!

So, what abilities does The Vision bring to The Avengers?

The Vision is able to use density control ranging from intangibility to invulnerability, mass control ranging from extraordinary heavy to weightlessness, phasing into beings/objects then solidifying as a means of molecular disruption, causing pain/damage or death/destruction, flight, solar energy projection (via eyes or solar jewel on his forehead,) computer/IT network interfacing and superhuman strength. With these qualities, The Vision is truly a formidable opponent.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” will open in theaters on May 1, 2015. The film stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, James Spader, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Hayley Atwell, Andy Serkis, Stellan Skarsgård, Don Cheadle, Lou Ferrigno, Stan Lee, Thomas Kretschmann, Aurora Fearnley, B.J. Britt, Mariola Jaworska, Mark Haldor, Dilyana Bouklieva, Guy Potter, Hannah Flynn, Leila Wong, Michael Chapman, Bentley Kalu, Nick W. Nicholson, Soo-hyun, Ibrahim Fagge, Tatiana Zarubova, Adam Gary and Hassan Ahmed. Joss Whedon wrote the screenplay based on the comic book created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Joss Whedon directs.

