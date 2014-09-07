According to Collider, Sony/Columbia Pictures has hired Mama director Andres Muschietti to direct the film adaptation of the PlayStation 2 game, Shadow of the Colossus. Sony first hired Josh Trank (Chronicle) to direct the video game adaptation, but he is now in post-production on The Fantastic Four and will then move on to direct the second Untitled Star Wars Spin-off for Disney. Justin Marks (The Jungle Book) apparently wrote the first draft but now Sony confirms that screenwriter Seth Lochhead (Hanna) will pen the screenplay with Muschietti overseeing the story. Shadow of the Colossus “centers on a young swordsman named Wander who lost his true love, Mono. In an effort to bring her back to life, Wander and his trusty horse Argo must venture on a journey into forbidden lands where he must destroy 16 enormous creatures before they’re reunited.” Shadow of the Colossus was released on the PlayStation 2 in October 2005 and sold over 2.7 million copies worldwide.