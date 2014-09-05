NBC’s “Constantine” has called on “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor, Emmett Scanlan, to play New Orleans Police Department detective Jim Corrigan, aka The Spectre.

Emmet Scanlan took to Twitter to confirm this casting:

“I dipped my toes into #Marvel thanks to the faith & generosity of @JamesGunn. Now thanks to #DavidGoyer, #DanielCerone and @Fleafasano I get to bathe my darkened soul into the underworld of #DC… The years are getting on, yet I feel like I’m getting younger. I was reared on comics. This is the Neverland syndrome. I ain’t ever growing up… True fucking honour. #Constantine #JimCorrigan #BelieveEmmett Scanlan played the head riot guard on Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Scanlan has also appeared on various TV series such as “The Fall,” “Hollyoaks,” and “In the Flesh.”

Back in July, Executive Producer Daniel Cerone said: “Right now, episode five is off on outline. Within the context of episode five, we had a need for a police officer who sees that supernatural evils exist. Right there, okay, that’s an opportunity to introduce a DC character. So, we talked to our DC representatives and we’re like what if we make this character Jim Corrigan, who goes on the become The Spectre. For those who don’t know, Jim Corrigan is a police officer who kind of takes the law into his own hands… he ends up dying and is reincarnated as The Spectre. So it’s a perfect opportunity for us, because we can name this character Jim Corrigan and within our story, for the general viewer, that works, because now Constantine has a friend on the force. For the comic book fan, ‘My god, that’s Jim Corrigan!’ And we can get back to that character and can slowly develop that character and who knows, maybe there’s an opportunity in the future to even see the origin story unfold within the framework of our TV series. It creates opportunities and creatively you just have to go in and lay that groundwork in and try and let it unfold naturally. So we’re in the midst of approvals on that, but that’s one idea we’re exploring right now.”

I am loving what DC and WB are doing with their characters on the small screen. Each week, it seems like we get a couple new announcements of new characters appearing on “Arrow” and “Flash.” It definitely helps the DC universe by introducing more and more characters that the fans want to see.

Sources: IGN, Twitter, Comicbook.com

