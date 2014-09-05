Filming recently wrapped on director Alan Taylor’s “Terminator: Genisys.” With the film in the can, Paramount Pictures announced that the sequels “Terminator 2,” and “Terminator 3” will hit theaters and other venues within three years after “Terminator: Genisys” opens on July 1, 2015.

“Terminator 2” will open on May 19, 2017, while “Terminator 3” will follow its predecessor on June 29, 2018.

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) portrays Sarah Connor with Jason Clarke as her time-traveling future son, freedom fighter and savior of the human race, John Connor. Jai Courtney portrays John’s father, Kyle Reese.

Spoiler Alert! (Come on! I dare you to read it!)

News comes from Arnold Schwarzenegger, who disclosed that there will be two T-800 cyborgs in the sequel. A younger version (played by fitness trainer Aaron V. Williamson,) which will be controlled by Skynet and an older reprogrammed version portrayed by Schwarzenegger. His aged model cyborg will appear later in the film.

Schwarzenegger discussed his aging and graying robot self to MTV News. This is what he had to say.

“The way that the character is written, it’s a machine underneath. It’s this metal skeleton. But above that is human flesh. And the Terminator’s flesh ages, just like any other human being’s flesh. Maybe not as fast. But it definitely ages.”

“Terminator: Genisys,” will open on July 1, 2015. The film stars Emilia Clarke, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jai Courtney, Matt Smith, Aaron V. Williamson, Jason Clarke, J.K. Simmons, Byung-hun Lee, Douglas Smith, Sandrine Holt, Courtney B. Vance, Michael Gladis, Dayo Okeniyi, Kerry O’Malley, Bryant Prince, Teri Wyble, John L. Armijo, Griff Furst, Gregory Alan Williams, John Edward Lee, Brandon Stacy, Joshua Mikel, Kyle Russell Clements, Douglas M. Griffin, Christopher Heskey, Sergio Kato, Luke Sexton, Jerome Andries, Ross P. Cook, James Moses Black, Tina Gilton, Thomas Francis Murphy, Benjamin Wood, Matty Ferraro, Terry Dale Parks, Elton LeBlanc, Cynthia LeBlanc, Jesse Yarborough, Anthony Michael Frederick, Bill Rainey, Johnny La, David Michael Cefalu, John Ceallach, Kerry Sims, Wayne Bastrup, Eric Berris, Nathan O’Neil Smith, Moses Munoz, Andre Allemand, Carter Burch, Todd T. Taylor, Terri Battee and Neil Durr. Laeta Kalogridis and Patrick Lussier wrote the screenplay based on the characters created by Gale Ann Hurd and James Cameron. Alan Taylor directs.

Sources: The Wrap, KpopStarz, IMDb