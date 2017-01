A Fan Favorite Character Will Return to MORTAL KOMBAT X as A Pre-order Exclusive

A Fan Favorite Character Will Return to MORTAL KOMBAT X as A Pre-order Exclusive

The newest title to the hit Mortal Kombat series, now has a release date and a new character as also been revealed as a retail channel-wide pre-order exclusive.

“Mortal Kombat X” will be released on April 14, 2015 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC. Along with the announcement by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a familiar villain has been announced to be a pre-order exclusive.

Check out the trailer for “Mortal Kombat X”