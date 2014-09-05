A companion show or a spin-off for the hit zombie series at AMC, “The Walking Dead,” has been talked about for quite some time now. Now, it’s official that a companion series has been given the go-ahead.

EW is reporting that AMC has ordered a pilot for the companion series, to be set “in the same zombie-plagued universe,” but will be set in a different location other than Georgia. The project does not yet have a title but is said to be going into production, later this year. It also won’t be considered a “spin-off” since it will deal with all-new characters.

Here is what the creator of “The Walking Dead,” Robert Kirkman had to say about spreading this zombie apocalypse elsewhere:

“There are many corners of The Walking Dead universe that remain unseen in the shadows. Being given the opportunity to shine a light into those corners and see what lurks out there is an absolute thrill. I know the fans are anxious to hear what Dave and I have been cooking up for this new universe of The Walking Dead, and I’m happy to be one step closer to sharing it with them.”

There have been no further details about this companion series.

Are you ready to fight off more swarms of zombies?