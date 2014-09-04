PARAMOUNT PICTURES AND NICKELODEON MOVIES’ HIT FILM

“TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES” TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® 3D THEATERS FOR A

ONE-WEEK LIMITED ENGAGEMENT BEGINNING FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 12th

HOLLYWOOD, CA (September 4, 2014) – Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies’ blockbuster film “TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES,” directed by Jonathan Liebesman and produced by Michael Bay, will be released in IMAX® 3D Theatres nationwide for a special one-week run beginning Friday, September 12th.

The limited engagement will kick off with advance screenings on Thursday, September 11th at 7:00 p.m. local times nationwide. The first 300 ticketholders at each of these advance screenings will receive one of three special Legends of the Yokai Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collector’s Artist Posters, while supplies last.

Tickets for “TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES” in IMAX 3D are available at www.IMAX.com/NinjaTurtles and participating theater box offices.

The IMAX release of “TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES” will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

“TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES” debuted in theaters on August 8th, earning more than $270 million worldwide to-date. The film is a modern-day iteration of the popular franchise that has captivated audiences of all ages for decades. The Turtles must work with fearless reporter April O’Neil (Megan Fox) and her wise-cracking cameraman Vern Fenwick (Will Arnett) to save New York City and unravel Shredder’s diabolical plan. Based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters created by Peter Laird and Kevin Eastman, written by Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec and Evan Daugherty, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is produced by Michael Bay (director and executive producer of the blockbuster Transformers franchise), Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Galen Walker, Scott Mednick and Ian Bryce, and directed by Jonathan Liebesman (“WRATH OF THE TITANS”).

