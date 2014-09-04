Ra’s al Ghul is Coming to ARROW but it Will Not be Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson made a great Ra’s al Ghul in the Nolan Batman trilogy. Neeson even loved playing the role so much, that he wanted to take his role to the small screen for CW’s “Arrow” series. Though Ra’s al Ghul will be coming to “Arrow,” it will not be Liam Neeson.

It’s been officially revealed that “Riddick” actor, Matt Nable will take over the role of the popular DC villain.

The announcement was made by “Arrow” actor, Stephen Amell, who tweeted a pic of Ra’s with the caption:

“Please welcome Matt Nable to Arrow. You know who he’s playing. ”

Ra’s will be coming to Starling City in the upcoming season of “Arrow,” which begins October 8 on CW.

Source: Twitter