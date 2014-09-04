Fashion guru and comedian Joan Rivers, has died a week after her heart stopped during a vocal cord surgery. She was 81.

Her daughter Melissa Rivers, decided to take her mother off of life support so she could pass comfortably.

Melissa released this statement about her mother’s passing:

“It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my mother, Joan Rivers.”

“She passed peacefully at 1:17 PM surrounded by family and close friends. My son and I would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Mount Sinai hospital for the amazing care they provided for my mother.”

“Cooper and I have found ourselves humbled by the outpouring of love, support and prayers we have received from around the world.They have been heard and appreciated.”

“My mother’s greatest joy in life was to make people laugh. Although that is difficult to do right now, I know her final wish would be that we return to laughing soon.”

Joan Rivers was mostly known for her fashion expertise on the E! network but what I mostly remember her for and I’m sure most of you would agree, is her hilarious performance as Dot Matrix on the hit 80’s comedy film “Spaceballs.”

Source: TMZ