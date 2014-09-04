MULITPLE GRAMMY WINNING MUSIC SUPERSTAR, JUANES TO GUEST STAR IN THE CW NETWORK SERIES “JANE THE VIRGIN”

Additionally, Juanes’ New Single ‘Una Flor’ Will Be Prominently Featured In The Oct. 13 Premiere, Marking A Unique Multi-song Arrangement Between An All Spanish-Language Music Superstar and A Major English-Language Network TV Series

“[Loco De Amor is] One of the Top-five best albums of 2014…one of the best records out now in any tongue…Juanes has never sounded better” – People Magazine

“…starring break-out newcomer Gina Rodriguez … There’s nothing plain about CW’s Jane. Arriving this fall, Jane The Virgin is the only hour-long series built around a Latino family—and one of the most promising hours on any network or any subject.” – USA Today

Los Angeles, CA – Multiple Grammy winning music superstar, Juanes, to guest star in the new The CW Network series, JANE THE VIRGIN, adapted by showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and famed producer Ben Silverman. JANE THE VIRGIN will premiere on The CW on Monday, October 13 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET).

Juanes is set to play an idiosyncratic music producer and ladies man, who is interested in producing a demo for Jane’s mother Xiomara.

Additionally, continuing his career history of groundbreaking moments bringing all-Spanish Language music to wider audiences via English TV broadcasts in the United States, the Colombian rock superstar has reached a Hollywood milestone with a unique multi-song arrangement between a Latin music artist and a primetime English network series. This will begin with the production prominently featuring Juanes’ new single “Una Flor” in the October 13 premiere episode.

Jane the Virgin’s Emmy and Golden-Globe winning executive producer Ben Silverman (The Office, Ugly Betty) said of the collaboration with Juanes: “It is an honor and a privilege to be working with Juanes on this genre re- defining series. Together with Juanes and our fantastic partners at the CW and CBS Television Studios, we aim to provide a voice to the traditionally underserved Hispanic audience in the US. In Juanes, a true global music superstar transcending language barriers, we could not have found a more brilliant partner to fulfill this vision.”

Arriving this fall, JANE THE VIRGIN is an hour-long series built around a Latino family. Adapted from a Venezuelan telenovela ( Juana La Virgen ), the series stars break-out newcomer Gina Rodriguez as Jane, notable Latin actor, Jaime Camil as Rogelio, Andrea Navedo (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Golden Boy) as Xiomara, Yael Grobglas (Reign) as Petra, Ivonne Coll (Switched at Birth) as Alba, Justin Baldoni (Single Ladies) as Rafael and Brett Dier (Ravenswood) as Michael.

“Una Flor” appears on Juanes ’ recent chart-topping and already platinum new album “Loco De Amor” – produced in tandem with famed rock producer Steve Lillywhite. Released in March, “Loco De Amor” has already been declared “One of the Five Best Albums of 2014 so far” by PEOPLE Magazine, saying it “is one of the best records out now in any tongue… Juanes has never sounded better.” Likewise, the New York Times welcomed the release as a “Latin pop blockbuster …a euphoric, melodic romp across the hemisphere.”

In conjunction with the release of “Loco De Amor,” Juanes already gave the first Spanish-language performance on the new “Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,” as well as a TODAY Show Plaza Concert Series appearance. This follows other landmark television moments for Juanes such as the first Spanish language performances on DANCING WITH THE STARS and THE MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE – as well as appearances on THE GRAMMY AWARDS, SESAME STREET, LIVE WITH KELLY & MICHAEL, and multiple visits (more than any other all Spanish-language artist) to THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO.

In another example of Juanes’ ability to also bring all-Spanish language music to major/mainstream music events in the United States, he was one of the featured headliners of the Jay-Z curated “Budweiser Made in America Festival.” As the only Latin music artist on the bill, Juanes joined Imagine Dragons, Kanye West, John Mayer, Kings of Leon, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Tiesto & more as the headline performers on the Bi-Coastal Labor Day Weekend festival. In October, Juanes will likewise join another top festival bill of global artists, as he performs on The Austin City Limits Music Festival alongside Eminem, Pearl Jam, Outkast, Skrillex, Beck, Lorde, The Replacements & more.

About Juanes

With seven solo albums to his credit and multi-platinum sales of over 16 million copies, Juanes is the world’s leading all-Spanish language rock artist – both a two-time GRAMMY and 19-time LATIN GRAMMY winner with nine #1 singles on Billboard’s Latin Singles charts. Hailed as “the first truly international rock star to emerge from Latin America” (AP), Juanes is also frequently recognized as one of the Spanish-speaking world’s leading social media voices with an online following of over 17 million fans. The Colombian superstar’s dedication as a global activist also extends far beyond his passionate lyrics and is seen in his wide ranging charitable work for his own Mi Sangre Foundation and as a co-founder of the “Paz sin Fronteras” (Peace Without Borders) organization., which utilizes music to unite populaces regardless of political or geographic divides and advocates that all people are entitled to the basic human right of peace .

With famed rock producer Steve Lillywhite (U2, The Killers, The Rolling Stones, The Dave Matthews Band & more), taking on production reigns for the first time on a Spanish record, Juanes’ latest album “Loco De Amor” was released in the Spring of 2014 with a #1 debut on Billboard’ s “Latin Pop Albums” chart and topping iTunes sales in over a dozen countries. Likewise, the album’s first single “La Luz” (a propulsive fusion of Colombian

Cumbia, EDM, and Latin Alt. Rock) garnered the greatest global airplay of any Juanes track in the last six years while reaching #1 in 15 countries including Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, The United States Latin market & more. Continuing his career history of groundbreaking moments bringing all-Spanish Language music to wider audiences via English TV broadcasts in the United States (such as The Grammy’s, Dancing With The Stars and much more), Juanes celebrated the release day of “Loco de Amor” by giving the first Spanish-language music performance on the new Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Another landmark moment followed soon after with Juanes giving a two song performance for the iconic TODAY SHOW Plaza Concert Series. Music critics have also shared the same enthusiasm for the release of “Loco De Amor”:

About “Jane The Virgin”

Jane Villanueva is a driven young woman studying to become a teacher, nursing a dream to be a writer, and supporting herself with a job at a hot new Miami hotel. Though she’s been “saving herself” until she and her fiancé are married, Jane’s meticulous life plans are turned upside down when her doctor accidentally artificially inseminates her with a specimen meant for someone else. Suddenly, Jane’s life becomes as dramatic and complicated as the telenovelas she has always loved. The series stars Gina Rodriguez (“Filly Brown,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”) as Jane, Justin Baldoni (“Single Ladies,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”) as Rafael, Brett Dier (“Ravenswood”) as Michael, Andrea Navedo (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Golden Boy”) as Xiomara, Yael Grobglas (“Reign”) as Petra, Ivonne Coll (“Switched at Birth,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”) as Alba and Jaime Camil (“Devious Maids,” “Que Pobres Tan Ricos”) as Rogelio. The first episode is set to premiere on Monday, October 13 at 9pm. ET/PT on CW.