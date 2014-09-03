The SHAZAM Movie ‘will have a sense of fun and a sense of humor’ Says New Line President

Earlier today, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson made the huge announcement that he will be playing Black Adam in the DC cinematic universe. It will be very interesting enough to see Johnson play a villain, since he is usually the hero in about 90% of his roles but I think he will be a perfect Black Adam. EW has reported some interesting news on the Shazam film, and talked to New Line president Toby Emmerich about the project. (New Line will be producing the film).

In an over the phone interview with Emmerich, he gave a little insight of what they are shooting for over at DC, WB, and New Line, when it comes to the Shazam film. Here’s some interesting quotes from the interview with Emmerich.

Emmerich said:

“It feels to me like Shazam will have a tone unto itself. It’s a DC comic, but it’s not a Justice League character, and it’s not a Marvel comic. The tone and the feeling of the movie will be different from the other range of comic book movies.”

Emmerich also said that the movie “will have a sense of fun and a sense of humor. But the stakes have to be real.”

Emmerich later went on to discuss Dwayne Johnson as the Black Adam.

“Black Adam is a complex character. The villain in superhero movies is often, I think, what makes the movie. And I thought Dwayne’s take on the character, and the way that he saw Black Adam, was really compelling and fun.”

The film will be written by Darren Lemke but does not have a release date or actors set to play Shazam aka Captain Marvel aka Billy Batson.

Who do you think would make a great Shazam!?

Source: EW