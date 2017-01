New Photos of Henry Cavill as Clark Kent on the Set of BATMAN V. SUPERMAN

New Photos of Henry Cavill as Clark Kent on the Set of BATMAN V. SUPERMAN

Today, Henry Cavill released a collage of pics on his Twitter, of himself as Clark Kent. Check out the images:

“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” hits theaters March 25, 2016 and stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenberg, Gal Gadot, Diane Lane, Lawrence Fishburne, Scoot McNairy, Jeremy Irons and Ray Fisher.