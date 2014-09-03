Major Characters Will Be on Hiatus for Season 5 of GAME OF THRONES

With the writing on HBO’s megahit series “Game of Thrones” known to be unforgiving and putting all characters at risk for death, fans of the show will be surprised to learn that two show regulars will not be returning for any episodes in the show’s upcoming fifth season.

The Stark family will suffer yet another blow when the disabled Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) and his faithful giant manservant Hodor (Kristian Nairn) will have a year off from the show. Nairn revealed this news in an interview with Monica Schafter from Australia’s 7.30. Here is what he had to say.

MONIQUE SCHAFTER: Fans around the world are hungry for the next series of Game of Thrones, but they’ll have to be patient.

KRISTIAN NAIRN: We’re not actually in Season 5, by the way. We have a season off. We have a year’s hiatus.

SCHAFTER: Really?

NAIRN: Solely because, I imagine, our storyline is up to the end of the books. So I get a year off now to do Rave of Thrones and gallivant all over the world.

The last fans saw of the two characters, their storyline was really gaining ground and piqued many viewers’ interests. They had just arrived at the lair of the Three-Eyed Raven along with Meera (Ellie Kendrick.) It was implied that Bran’s powers as a Warg and his magical power of greensight would grow and make him become more powerful.

Producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Hempstead-Wright, or HBO have not confirmed this news. Remember, if you can’t wait, you can always dive into the George R.R. Martin books to find out more.

Nairn said that he will enjoy his time off hosting the Thrones-themed DJ tour “Rave of Thrones,” which is currently playing across Australia.

“Game of Thrones” Season 5 will premiere sometime in April of 2015.

