The sequel to the 2009 horror film, “Dead Snow (Dead Sno),” has released its final poster and here it is!

Here’s the official synopsis:

They’re not just zombies. They’re Nazi zombies.

And there’s a lot of them. On the orders of a rotten Führer, the zombies from Dead Snow return to settle old German scores. In the continuation of the epic splatterfest from 2009, Martin, the sole survivor of the first movie,prove that there’s more badass shit in Northern Norway than even Nazi zombies would be prepared for. The table is set for a massive revenge epic, where blood, guts, brains and throats are not the only things dredged up fromthe darkness. Old hatred never rots.

The film will be released Oct. 10. and will star Vegar Hoel, Martin Starr and Orjan Gamst.