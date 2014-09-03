Finally…the Rock has revealed…his DC Role…

For almost a year, Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson has been teasing that he will play a major DC character in an upcoming DC film. DC characters that fans all over the internet have speculated have been characters such as Cyborg, Doomsday, Lobo, Green Lantern, Shazam and Black Adam. Recently, Johnson has narrowed the names down to two. Shazam and Black Adam. Now we know which one it is.

Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson has revealed today via Twitter that he will be playing none other than the villain…

Johnson tweeted the pic above with the caption that read:

“‘Kneel at his feet or get crushed by his boot.’ My honor to become.. #BlackAdam #TheAntiHero #DCComics”

What we don’t know is, which film he will play the villain in. Whether it is a Shazam film or a Justice League film. I am totally on board for this. I think he will make a great Black Adam. What do you guys think?

Sources: Twitter