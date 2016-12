Dominic Purcell Has Been Added to the Cast of FLASH to Play A Member of the Rogues

Dominic Purcell Has Been Added to the Cast of FLASH to Play A Member of the Rogues

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that Dominic Purcell, will join his “Prison Break” cast mate Wentworth Miller, on the show “Flash.”

Dominic Purcell will play the Rogue member Mick Rory aka Heat Wave. Dominic Purcell will make his debut as Mick Rory in episode four.

Wentworth Miller will be playing Captain Cold, so the two actors should share quite a bit of screen time together since both of their roles are part of the Rogues.

The first episode of “Flash” airs Oct. 7 on The CW.

Source: THR