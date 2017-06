700 SHARES Share Tweet

CW and DC Comics.com have released five photos of the “Arrow” season three premiere episode called “The Calm.” We have seen the first look of Roy Harper as Arsenal in his suit awhile back but this marks the first photo of Arsenal debuting him in his suit, on the show.

Season three of “Arrow,” begins Oct. 8 at 8pm (7 p.m. CST) on the CW.

Sources: DC Comics, CW