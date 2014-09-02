Box office mega hit “Frozen” may have come and gone, but Disney will make sure it is never forgotten. The studio announced today that a new animated short entitled “Frozen Fever” will bring the original film’s characters back for some fun instead of drama.

Here is the official log line released by the studio.

“In ‘Frozen Fever,’ it’s Anna’s birthday and Elsa and Kristoff are determined to give her the best celebration ever, but Elsa’s icy powers may put more than just the party at risk.”

Near the end of an ABC special about the making of “Frozen,” an announcement was made about the animated short. The fun little feature is expected to premiere sometime in the spring of 2015. Oscar winners Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez will compose a new song, while directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck will return to helm the project.

“Frozen” holds the current record for the best-selling Blu-ray of all time. The Academy Award winning film earned 1.274 billion worldwide at the box office. No estimate can be made on how much the film has generated in revenue regarding toys, apparel, music and other forms of merchandising.

Coming this November, Disney will release a new sing-along version of the film on DVD and Blu-ray, as well as several new versions of the soundtrack. It will also launch a “Disney on Ice” tour based on the movie.

“The cold never bothered me anyway.”

Source: The Wrap