In a series of roundtable discussions on Saturday, August 23rd, members of the press were invited to the Beverly Hilton to interview various members of the cast and crew who were responsible for creating and bringing to life the upcoming stop-motion adventure, comedy “The Boxtrolls.”

In a candid interview, bubbly actress Elle Fanning discussed how she created the voice and used her role from “Maleficent” to help shape her Winnie character. She also talked about the unique look of stop-motion animation, her start in show business, being a U.N. Ambassador, whether she’ll attend college, her upcoming projects and her aspirations to write and direct. Listen to the interview and find out more from this up and coming starlet.

Click “Play” to Listen to the Interview Below!