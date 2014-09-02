In a series of roundtable discussions on Saturday, August 23rd, members of the press were invited to the Beverly Hilton to interview various members of the cast and crew who were responsible for creating and bringing to life the upcoming stop-motion adventure, comedy “The Boxtrolls.”
In a candid interview, bubbly actress Elle Fanning discussed how she created the voice and used her role from “Maleficent” to help shape her Winnie character. She also talked about the unique look of stop-motion animation, her start in show business, being a U.N. Ambassador, whether she’ll attend college, her upcoming projects and her aspirations to write and direct. Listen to the interview and find out more from this up and coming starlet.
Click “Play” to Listen to the Interview Below!
Here is the storyline for the stop-motion animated/adventure/comedy.
A family event movie from the creators of “Coraline” and “ParaNorman” that introduces audiences to a new breed of family – The Boxtrolls, a community of quirky, mischievous creatures who have lovingly raised an orphaned human boy named Eggs (voiced by Isaac Hempstead-Wright) in the amazing cavernous home they’ve built beneath the streets of Cheesebridge. When the town’s villain, Archibald Snatcher (Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley), comes up with a plot to get rid of the Boxtrolls, Eggs decides to venture above ground, “into the light,” where he meets and teams up with fabulously feisty Winnie (Elle Fanning.) Together, they devise a daring plan to save Eggs’ family.