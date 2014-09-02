We are wraping up the summer films season and now fall is upon us with more great stuff. Here we wanted to share with you a few films we are anticipating via Screen Gems, Columbia Pictures, Focus, Disney, Codeblack and Lionsgate.

Below you can see trailers, synopsis, images and more from upcoming movies such as NO GOOD DEED, THE BOXTROLLS, THE EQUALIZER, ADDICTED, ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, NO GOOD, VERY BAD DAY, FURY and THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY – PART 1.

Check it out and see you at the movies!



NO GOOD DEED – September 12 (Screen Gems)

Like: https://www.facebook.com/NoGoodDeedMovie Terri (Taraji P. Henson) is a devoted wife and mother of two, living an ideal suburban life in Atlanta when Colin (Idris Elba), a charming but dangerous escaped convict, shows up at her door claiming car trouble. Terri offers her phone to help him but soon learns that no good deed goes unpunished as she finds herself fighting for survival when he invades her home and terrorizes her family. THE BOXTROLLS – September 26 (Focus) Watch The Trailer Watch the trailer Watch the trailer Visit: Visit: http://www.theboxtrolls.com/ Like: https://www.facebook.com/theboxtrolls

A family event movie from the creators of “Coraline” and “ParaNorman” that introduces audiences to a new breed of family – The Boxtrolls, a community of quirky, mischievous creatures who have lovingly raised an orphaned human boy named Eggs (voiced by Isaac Hempstead-Wright) in the amazing cavernous home they’ve built beneath the streets of Cheesebridge. When the town’s villain, Archibald Snatcher (Academy Award winner Ben Kingsley), comes up with a plot to get rid of the Boxtrolls, Eggs decides to venture above ground, “into the light,” where he meets and teams up with fabulously feisty Winnie (Elle Fanning). Together, they devise a daring plan to save Eggs’ family.

Un evento cinematográfico para toda la familia de los creadores de “Coraline” y “ParaNorman”, que le presenta a las audiencias a un nuevo tipo de familia: los Boxtrolls, una comunidad de criaturas estrafalarias y traviesas que han criado con amor a un niño humano huérfano llamado Eggs (con la voz de Isaac Hempstead-Wright) en la asombrosa casa cavernosa que han construido debajo de las calles de Cheesebridge. Cuando el villano del pueblo, Archibald Snatcher (el ganador del Premio de la Academia Ben Kingsley), propone un plan para eliminar a los Boxtrolls, Eggs decide aventurarse a la superficie, “para encontrar la luz”, y allí conoce y se hace amigo de la fabulosamente enérgica Winnie (Elle Fanning). Juntos, conciben un osado plan para salvar a la familia de Eggs.

THE EQUALIZER – September 26 (Columbia Pictures)

In The Equalizer, Denzel Washington plays McCall, a man who believes he has put his mysterious past behind him and dedicated himself to beginning a new, quiet life. But when McCall meets Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), a young girl under the control of ultra-violent Russian gangsters, he can’t stand idly by – he has to help her. Armed with hidden skills that allow him to serve vengeance against anyone who would brutalize the helpless, McCall comes out of his self-imposed retirement and finds his desire for justice reawakened. If someone has a problem, if the odds are stacked against them, if they have nowhere else to turn, McCall will help. He is The Equalizer.

ADDICTED – October 10 (Codeblack/Lionsgate)

Based on the best-selling novel by Zane, ADDICTED is a sexy and provocative thriller about desire and the dangers of indiscretion. Successful businesswoman Zoe Reynard (Sharon Leal) appears to have attained it all – the dream husband she loves (Boris Kodjoe), two wonderful children and a flourishing career. As perfect as everything appears from the outside, Zoe is still drawn to temptations she cannot escape or resist. As she pursues a secretive life, Zoe finds herself risking it all when she heads down a perilous path she may not survive.

Basada en la novela de Zane que batió récords de venta, ADDICTED es un thriller sexy y provocativo sobre el deseo y los peligros de la indiscreción. La exitosa empresaria Zoe Reynard (Sharon Leal) parece haberlo conseguido todo: el marido soñado al que ama (Boris Kodjoe), dos niños maravillosos y una floreciente carrera. Aunque desde afuera todo parece estar perfecto, Zoe todavía se siente atraída por tentaciones que no es capaz de resistir ni de las que puede escapar. A medida que ella se entrega a su vida secreta, Zoe se da cuenta que lo está arriesgando todo mientras se deja llevar por un peligroso camino al que tal vez no logre sobrevivir.

ALEXANDER AND THE TERRIBLE, HORRIBLE, NO GOOD VERY BAD DAY – October 10

(Disney)

Disney’s “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” follows the exploits of 11-year-old Alexander (Ed Oxenbould) as he experiences the most terrible and horrible day of his young life—a day that begins with gum stuck in his hair, followed by one calamity after another. But when Alexander tells his upbeat family about the misadventures of his disastrous day, he finds little sympathy and begins to wonder if bad things only happen to him. He soon learns that he’s not alone when his mom (Jennifer Garner), dad (Steve Carell), brother (Dylan Minnette) and sister (Kerris Dorsey) all find themselves living through their own terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. Anyone who says there is no such thing as a bad day just hasn’t had one.

La película de Disney “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” sigue las hazañas de Alexander, un niño de 11 años que experimenta el día más terrible y espantoso de su joven vida; un día que comienza con un chicle pegado a su cabello, seguido de una calamidad tras otra. Pero cuando Alexander le cuenta a su optimista familia sobre las desventuras de su día desastroso, no encuentra mucha compasión y comienza a preguntarse si las cosas malas le suceden solo a él. Pronto descubre que no está solo, cuando su mamá, su papá, su hermano y su hermana se encuentran viviendo su propio día terrible, horrible, espantoso, horroroso. Cualquiera que diga que no existen los días malos, simplemente no ha tenido uno.

FURY – October 17 (Columbia)

April, 1945. As the Allies make their final push in the European Theatre, a battle-hardened army sergeant named Wardaddy (Brad Pitt) commands a Sherman tank and her five-man crew on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. Outnumbered and outgunned, and with a rookie soldier thrust into their platoon, Wardaddy and his men face overwhelming odds in their heroic attempts to strike at the heart of Nazi Germany.

Abril de 1945. A medida que los aliados hacen su avanzada final en el teatro europeo, un sargento del ejercito endurecido por las batallas y apodado Wardaddy (Brad Pitt) comanda a un tanque Sherman y su equipo de cinco hombres en una misión mortal detrás de las filas enemigas. Sobrepasados en número y en armas, y con un soldado sin experiencia como parte del pelotón, Wardaddy y sus hombres deben superar obstáculos abrumadores en su intento heroico de golpear en el corazón a la Alemania nazi.

THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY – PART 1 – November 21 (Lionsgate)

The worldwide phenomenon of The Hunger Games continues to set the world on fire with The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, which finds Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) in District 13 after she literally shatters the games forever. Under the leadership of President Coin (Julianne Moore) and the advice of her trusted friends, Katniss spreads her wings as she fights to save Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) and a nation moved by her courage. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 is directed by Francis Lawrence from a screenplay by Danny Strong and Peter Craig and produced by Nina Jacobson’s Color Force in tandem with producer Jon Kilik. The novel on which the film is based is the third in a trilogy written by Suzanne Collins that has over 65 million copies in print in the U.S. alone.

El fenómeno mundial de The Hunger Games continúa entusiasmando al planeta con The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, que encuentra a Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) en el District 13 después de que literalmente termina con los juegos para siempre. Bajo el liderazgo de la presidenta Coin (Julianne Moore) y el asesoramiento de sus amigos de confianza, Katniss abre sus alas mientras lucha para salvar a Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) y a una nación conmocionada por su valentía. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 fue dirigida por Francis Lawrence a partir de un guion de Danny Strong y Peter Craig y producida por Color Force de Nina Jacobson junto al productor Jon Kilik. La novela en la que se basa la película es la tercera de una trilogía escrita por Suzanne Collins de la que se han imprimido 65 millones de copias sólo en EE.UU.