A new trailer for filmmaker Don Thacker’s “Motivational Growth” heralds its arrival on VOD on September 30th (via Devolver Films and Indiecan Entertainment in Canada,) Blu-ray and DVD in Canada on the same date, and DVD in the U.S. the following week (via Parade Deck Films,) on October 7th. The fantasy/comedy/drama film starring horror legend Jeffery Combs has won multiple awards at various film festivals. Check out the trailer and see if it doesn’t pique your interest.

Here is the storyline for the film.

Ian Folivor (Adrian DiGiovanni,) a depressed and reclusive man in his 30s, finds himself taking advice from a growth in his bathroom after a failed suicide attempt. The Mold (voiced by “Re-Animator” star Jeffrey Combs,) a smooth talking fungus who was born of the filth collecting in a corner of Ian’s neglected bathroom, works to win Ian’s trust by helping him clean himself up and remodel his lifestyle. With The Mold’s help, Ian attracts the attention of a neighbor he’s been ogling through his peephole, Leah (Danielle Doetsch,) and he manages to find a slice of happiness despite his unnatural circumstances. But Ian starts to receive strange messages from his old and broken down TV set, Kent, which make him realize that The Mold may not be as innocent as it seems, and strange characters combined with stranger events cast Ian’s life in the shadow of an epic battle between good and evil that Ian is only partially aware of.

The DVD release will include a commentary track (with actors Jeffrey Combs and Adrian DiGiovanni, and director Don Thacker,) a photo gallery and trailers. The Blu-ray edition will also include an hour of behind the scenes material.

“Motivational Growth” stars Adrian DiGiovanni, Jeffery Combs, Danielle Doetsch, Pete Giovagnoli, Ken Brown, Robert Kramer, Hannah Stevenson, Laura Carlson, Megan Hensley, Ellie Kushner, Sheetom Ashbrook, Dawn Xiana Moon, Samori Sykes, Daniel Giovannini, Tori Linn Sanders, Rachel Lapp, Jeff Czerwionka, Eric Henry, Robert McConnell, Erica Highberg, Kevin Williamson, Harold Dennis, Philip S. Plowden, Jeff Waltrowski, Tobiah Viksporre, Bobby Watson, Diana Spilotro, Brittany Wadas, Richard Sollo, Martin Conneely, Jacob Gaetti, Benjamin James Bradshaw, Evan Pope, Clark Lorensen, Casey Graham, Patrick Small, Tim Parrish, Nicole Bruton, Gene Mui and Casey L. Law. Don Thacker writes and directs.

Source: Octobercoast