“Guardians of the Galaxy” continues to soar out of this world with its box office numbers.Everyone has their favorite character from the film and each character shined in their own way. Whether it was Rocket and his need for random bionic body parts, Star-Lord’s wittiness, Drax’s lack of wit, which also made for some great comedy, Gamora’s beat downs or every girls favorite, the dancing baby Groot. There’s so much about this movie to love and there’s still more of the Marvel galaxy to explore, and this is what the sequel will help do. Director James Gunn had a panel at Dragon Con where a pretty common question was asked, which we have all been wondering.

Via Collider, a question was asked to Gunn about whether he will be incorporating more female superheroes into the next film and also was specifically asked if he plans on having Ms. Marvel join the Guardians. Gunn said that he wanted to steer clear of “earthlings,” so the main focus could be on the earthling Peter Quill aka Star-Lord. Gunn did agree that it’s more than likely that Ms. Marvel will appear later in Marvel films. The site said that Gunn’s plans are to “introduce new female characters into the world of Guardians as soon as he could.”

With that being said, here’s a few female characters that have been involved with the “Guardians of the Galaxy,” in the comic world.

Mantis is half-German, half-Vietnemse daughter of Gustav Brandt. Gustav leaves her in Vietnam at a temple of the alien priest of Pama. The Kree believe that she might become Celestial Madonna and mate with the eldest Cotati, to become the mother of the Celestial Messiah. In adulthood, she gets mind-wiped. She becomes a prostitute and barmaid, where she meets the Swordsman. She helps him and follows him, when he tries to rejoin the Avengers. She then became an ally to the Avengers. She later served as an advisor to the Guardians before joining the team in 2008. Her abilities include accelerated healing, astral projection, telepathy and is a grandmaster martial artist.

Moondragon aka Heather Douglas, is the daughter of Drax the Destroyer. She survived the explosion that killed her father and mother. She is taken in by the father of Thanos, Mentor, which he then took her back to his home planet, Titan, where she is raised by the monks of Shao-Lom. The monks taught her abilities like martial arts, various scientific disciplines such as chemistry and genetic engineering, and helped her tap into her talent psionic powers. After her resurrection, she becomes an unofficial member of the Guardians of the Galaxy in 2008.

Angela was created by Neil Gaiman and Todd McFarlane, and first appeared in the Spawn comics. The character became the center of legal battles between the two creators and ultimately, Gaiman won that battle. In 2013, she appeared in her first Marvel storyline which was Age of Ultron. Angela was pulled from Heaven as a result of damage to the multivariate. She later became an ally of the Guardians in 2014. Her abilities include immortality, flight, strength and is a trained warrior. She could be a great tie in between the earth’s Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, haven been part of the Age of Ultron storyline.

Rita Demara starts out as a villain who steals one of Hank Pym’s Yellowjacket costumes, only to become terrified of the shrinking ability. Later in the comics, she goes into the 31st century with the Guardians and saved the life of Charlie-27, by shrinking and flying into his throat to perform surgery on a blood clot. She has the ability of flight, size changing and stinger blasts. Like Angela, Yellowjacket could be a good way to tie in Ant-Man/Avengers with the Guardians of the Galaxy, if that is the big picture that Marvel has in mind.

