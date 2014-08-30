450 SHARES Share Tweet

Patrick Warburton played the live-action version of The Tick, for only one season back in 2001. According to a report, Warburton may put on the blue suit once again.

A source of People, has said that the short-lived live-action show “The Tick,” will be revived on Amazon and that Warburton has “recently inked a deal with Amazon and Sony to reprise his role.” The report also mentions that Ben Edlund (creator of The Tick), will be writing and producing the show.

The animated series “The Tick,” was very popular on Fox in the mid 90’s and lasted for three years. The live-action version came out in 2001 and only lasted nine episodes, before getting cancelled. I think in this day and age, with all of the superhero madness going on and companies banking in on just about every comic book property, this may be a great time for “The Tick” to make a comeback.

