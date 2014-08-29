450 SHARES Share Tweet

Wesley Snipes has recently returned to acting with “The Expendables 3,” and it looks like he plans to stay on the Hollywood scene. According to sources at the NY Daily News, Wesley Snipes is set to reprise his role as the vampire hunter, Blade.

The site said this:

“Confidenti@l has learned Wesley Snipes is set to reprise his lead role in “Blade,” the 1998 vampire thriller that made more than $130 million and generated two sequels.

Sources close to Snipes tells us the 52-year-old actor’s comeback after being released from prison in April 2013 (after serving two and a half years for tax evasion) is “looking good” and that he’ll make $3 million from this film, plus a cut of the profits. Let’s hope he remembers to pay Uncle Sam this time.”

It’s been 10 years since the last Blade film, “Blade: Trinity.” Now, the one BIG hurtle to get over is that the screen rights of Blade, have just recently went back to Marvel/Disney (last year). Marvel has recently said that there is no rush or plans as of now, to make films of properties that they have just gotten back, which include: Blade, Daredevil and Punisher.

Well we know that Marvel has started working on Daredevil with its Netflix series.

Would you guys and gals be all in for another Blade film?

Sources: NY Daily News, Flick Direct

