The N.W.A. biopic “Straight Outta Compton,” has been in production and not only have they added Paul Giamatti to play N.W.A. manger Jerry Heller, but they have also recently just casted fresh face actors to play Calvin Broadus Jr. aka Snoop Dogg (Snoop Lion) and Warren Griffin III aka Warren G.

Keith Stanfield (Short Term 12) will play the young Snoop, who N.W.A. helped get into the rap game. Stanfield is also an up-and-coming musician.

Sheldon A. Smith will play rapper Warren G, who was not only a member of Snoop’s rap group 213 with Nate Dogg, but also is half brother to N.W.A member, Dr. Dre. Sheldon A. Smith, is a Pasadena native who has done some work with a few short films.

Here’s the synopsis:

Set in the mid-1980s, when the streets of Compton, California were some of the most dangerous in the country, story chronicles the rise and fall of N.W.A. — five young men who translated their experiences growing up into brutally honest music that rebelled against abusive authority and gave an explosive voice to a silenced generation. The film explores how they revolutionized music and pop culture forever the moment they told the world the truth about life in the hood and ignited a cultural war.

Source: The Wrap, IMDb

