Deadline has reported that actress Rila Fukushima, who played Yukio in the film “The Wolverine,” has been cast to star on “Arrow” as the Japanese martial arts expert who wields a soul collecting sword, Tatsu Yamashiro aka Katana.

Tatsu Yamashiro will be a part of flashbacks, as a mentor to Oliver Queen.

Fukushima takes over for Devon Aoki (“Sin City”), who dropped out of the role due to scheduling conflicts.

“Arrow” returns Wednesday Oct. 8 on The CW.