Jesse Eisenberg was probably not on anyones list when it came to playing Lex Luthor. Well, except for director Zack Snyder’s list, which ultimately, is the one that matters when it comes to making the film. I know that many of us were hoping for a different “Heisenberg” to play Luthor, but that of course didn’t happen. We can all dream. Since the announcement of Eisenberg getting the role of Luthor, all of us have been wondering, what kind of Lex Luthor can we expect to see in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice?” In a recent interview with Total Film, Eisenberg gives us a little insight to what kind of billionaire evil genius, he will play.

Here’s what Eisenberg said:

“There are some indications of how the character should behave based on the script, and then an actor makes it his or her own. I got to know one of the writers Chris Terrio, and we were able to discuss things at length and figure out who this person is to create a real psychology behind what is, perhaps, in a comic book, a less than totally modern psychology. I can only say I’ve been asked to play an interesting role. A complicated, challenging person.”

So I guess we can expect too see a “complicated, challenging” Lex Luthor?

“Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” is set for release on March 25, 2016.

Source: Total Film