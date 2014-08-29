400 SHARES Share Tweet

As Marvel Studios begins to unveil their film slate for Phase 3, we now have reports that the studio has found their Sorcerer Supreme. The website Collider is reporting that Marvel is in ‘final talks’ with Oscar-nominated actor Joaquin Phoenix (The Master, Her) to portray Doctor Strange. Phoenix was at point on Warner Bros. short list of actors to portray Superman’s arch nemesis Lex Luthor in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, but he declined the role, that eventually went to The Social Network’s Jesse Eisenberg. The site says we’ll receive official confirmation from Marvel very soon. Doctor Strange will be directed by Scott Derrickson (Deliver Us From Evil, Sinister) with a screenplay by Jon Spaihts (Prometheus) and opens on July 8th 2016.