Nearly three years after production began on “Seventh Son,” Legendary Pictures along with their new partner Universal Pictures are promoting the adventure/family/fantasy film with a new poster and trailer. When you’re done with those, check out the photo gallery!

“Seventh Son” has experienced many delays. This is not due to the film having trouble with production, but in business dealings between Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. who parted ways. On August 15, 2013, Legendary sold the distribution rights to their new partner Universal Studios, which pulled the film off its January 17, 2014 release date. It was later announced that the film would be released on February 6, 2015.

Here is the storyline for the film.

In a time of enchantments when legends and magic collide, the sole remaining warrior of a mystical order, Master John Gregory (Oscar® winner Jeff Bridges,) travels to find a prophesized hero born with incredible powers, the last Seventh Son, Tom Ward (Ben Barnes.) Torn from his quiet life as a farmhand, the unlikely young hero embarks on a daring adventure with his battle-hardened mentor to vanquish a dark queen, Mother Malkin (Julianne Moore,) and the army of supernatural assassins she has dispatched against their kingdom. How can Tom stand a chance against Mother Malkin the most dangerous witch in the country?

“Seventh Son” is scheduled to be released on February 6, 2015 in 3D. The film stars Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Antje Traue, Kit Harington, Ben Barnes, Olivia Williams, Djimon Hounsou, Alicia Vikander, Jason Scott Lee, Gerard Plunkett, Zahf Paroo, Faustino Di Bauda, Billy Wickman, Timothy Webber, Fraser Aitcheson, Sean Carey, Candice-May Langlois, Loyd Catlett, Carmel Amit, Taya Clyne, Jim Shield, Primo Allon, Lilah Fitzgerald, Brenda McDonald, Julian Black Antelope, Luc Roderique, Thai-Hoa Le, Isabelle Landry, Yaroslav Poverlo, Duffy and Marcel Bridges. Max Borenstein, Steven Knight and Charles Leavitt wrote the screenplay from a previous screenplay written by Matt Greenberg, which is based on the book series, “The Wardstone Chronicles” by Joseph Delaney. The film is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Thomas Tull and Lionel Wigram. Jon Jashni, Brent O’Connor and Alysia Cotter are executive producers, with Jillian Share and Erica Lee co-producing. Sergey Bodrov (as Sergei Bodrov) directs.

Sources: Legendary Pictures, wikipedia