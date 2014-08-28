350 SHARES Share Tweet

Open Road Films has set a new release date for NIGHTCRAWLER. The movie will open in theaters on October 31 and stars Jake Gyllenhall.

Below you can check out a new full-length trailer, poster and synopsis for the film.

SYNOPSIS:

NIGHTCRAWLER is a pulse-pounding thriller set in the nocturnal underbelly of contemporary Los Angeles. Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Lou Bloom, a driven young man desperate for work who discovers the high-speed world of L.A. crime journalism. Finding a group of freelance camera crews who film crashes, fires, murder and other mayhem, Lou muscles into the cut-throat, dangerous realm of nightcrawling — where each police siren wail equals a possible windfall and victims are converted into dollars and cents. Aided by Rene Russo as Nina, a veteran of the blood-sport that is local TV news, Lou thrives. In the breakneck, ceaseless search for footage, he becomes the star of his own story. #NightcrawlerMovie