“Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1” will be out on Nov. 21. Meet the “Rebel Warriors” in these new posters for the upcoming film.

Be sure to download the OUR LEADER THE MOCKINGJAY app to your iOS or Android device. This app represents the underground communications network for District 13, and gives fans the ability to create and interact with ‘digital graffiti marks’ created in augmented reality space. http://OurLeaderTheMockingjay.Co.in



HE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY – ­PART 1 opens nationwide November 21, 2014!

The worldwide phenomenon of The Hunger Games continues to set the world on fire with The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, which finds Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) in District 13 after she literally shatters the games forever. Under the leadership of President Coin (Julianne Moore) and the advice of her trusted friends, Katniss spreads her wings as she fights to save Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) and a nation moved by her courage. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 is directed by Francis Lawrence from a screenplay by Danny Strong and Peter Craig and produced by Nina Jacobson’s Color Force in tandem with producer Jon Kilik. The novel on which the film is based is the third in a trilogy written by Suzanne Collins that has over 65 million copies in print in the U.S. alone.

Lionsgate presents, a Color Force / Lionsgate production, a Francis Lawrence film.

Cast (Character): Jennifer Lawrence (Katniss Everdeen), Josh Hutcherson (Peeta Mellark), Liam Hemsworth (Gale Hawthorne), Woody Harrelson (Haymitch Abernathy), Elizabeth Banks (Effie Trinket), Julianne Moore (President Coin), Philip Seymour Hoffman (Plutarch Heavensbee), Jeffrey Wright (Beetee), Sam Claflin (Finnick Odair), Jena Malone (Johanna Mason), with Stanley Tucci (Caesar Flickerman), and Donald Sutherland (President Snow)

Directed by: Francis Lawrence

Screenplay by: Danny Strong and Peter Craig

Based upon the novel “Mockingjay” by: Suzanne Collins

