First Look at Weather Wizard in the New Epic Trailer for CW’s FLASH

First Look at Weather Wizard in the New Epic Trailer for CW’s FLASH

The CW has released an all-new trailer for their “Arrow” spin-off, “Flash.” Take a look at which DC characters show up.

Weather Wizard is a villain of the Flash, who also is a member of the Rogues. He first appeared in “Flash” #110 in 1959.

Source: CW, Youtube, Comic Vine